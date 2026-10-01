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    2027 CAMCA Regional Forum to be held in Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 09:46
    2027 CAMCA Regional Forum to be held in Pakistan

    The next CAMCA (Central Asia, Mongolia, Caucasus, and Afghanistan) Regional Forum will take place in Pakistan in June 2027, CAMCA Managing Director Tamar Kekenadze said at an event dedicated to the agenda of the 2026 forum, Report informs.

    According to her, preparations for the next forum will begin after the completion of the current meeting in Baku.

    Kekenadze expressed hope that the upcoming year would be fruitful for the forum participants and the CAMCA network.

    She also emphasized the importance of friendly relations and professional ties between participants both within the region and beyond.

    "The CAMCA Network currently has more than 350 members, and hosting the forum in Baku provides an opportunity to expand it through new participants and strengthen existing ties," Kekenadze noted.

    According to her, every forum participant is interested in the development of the region and its shared future.

    Today the CAMCA Regional Forum is being held in Baku for the first time, dedicated to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable economic development in Central Asia, Mongolia, the South Caucasus, and Afghanistan.

    CAMCA Regional Forum 2026
    CAMCA Regional Forumu 2027-ci ildə Pakistanda keçiriləcək
    Региональный форум CAMCA в 2027 году пройдет в Пакистане
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