19 diplomats from 17 countries complete training program in Azerbaijan

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The Foreign Policy Program, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and ADA University, has concluded, the Foreign Ministry told Report.

The professional development program brought together 19 senior and mid-career diplomats from 17 countries across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Oceania.

The program featured lectures by ADA University faculty members, the Azerbaijani President's Representative for Special Assignments, heads of departments at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, an adviser to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, and the Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism.

The sessions covered a wide range of topics, including the region's political history, Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, foreign policy communications, energy diplomacy, regional geopolitics and security, diplomatic correspondence and protocol, negotiation skills, post-conflict reconstruction and peacebuilding in the liberated territories, global economic trends, leadership, and public speaking.

Participants also joined roundtable discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Milli Majlis, focusing on Azerbaijan's foreign policy and the role of parliament in bilateral and multilateral relations.

As part of the program, the diplomats visited Shusha and Khankandi, where they familiarized themselves with the region's history, culture, and post-conflict realities. They also toured the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Carpet Museum.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, ADA University Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Elkin Nurmammadov noted that the sessions had been productive and emphasized that the program promotes knowledge and experience sharing on both Azerbaijan and global political and economic developments.

AIDA Director Jala Ibrahimova thanked ADA University for its contribution to the initiative and said such cooperation creates new opportunities for future partnerships among representatives from different countries.

Program Director Aygun Hajiyeva presented the results achieved by the Foreign Policy Program over the past nine years. She noted that 10 countries were represented in the program for the first time this year, and that since 2018, a total of 167 diplomats from 99 countries have graduated from the initiative.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates.