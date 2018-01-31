Zlatan Ibrahimović signs a contract with US club

 Top
    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ England's Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has signed a contract with Los Angeles Galaxy club of the United States.

    Report informs referring to the L Equipe publication, Swedish striker signed agreement in the early January. 

    His current agreement with the Red Devils expired this June. That’s why 36-year-old forward is expected to leave for MLS club in the end of this season. 

    If the transfer happens, Ibrahimović will be the highest paid player in American league. The experienced player will earn $7.7 million.

