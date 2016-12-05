Weather forecast for Qarabag vs Fiorentina match day announced

Baku. 5 December.REPORT.AZ/ Ecologists announced weather forecast in Baku on December 8, the day of Qarabag vs Fiorentina match in UEFA Europa League qualifier.

Report was informed by Gulshad Mammadova, Deputy Director of Hydrometeorological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to her, on Thursday, strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula: "Average wind speed will make 15-20 km/h in the daytime, occasionally 23-25 km/h and intensifying up to 30 km/h predicted in some places."

Notably, the match will be held in the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov at 20:00 Baku time.