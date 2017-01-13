UEFA unveils incomes and losses of Azerbaijani clubs

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Premier League clubs shared 40 mln EUR income in 2014-2015 season.

Report informs, referring to UEFA 2015 financial report. Sponsorship and commercial incomes make up 66% (26.4 mln EUR) of total incomes. UEFA allocations are second largest income source for clubs with 21% or 8.4 mln EUR. Other incomes make 11% or 4.4 mln EUR, ticket sales and merchandising – 2% or 800 thousand EUR. No income was taken from player transfers.

60 percent (24 mln EUR) of incomes were spent for player salaries, which is 22% lower in annual comparison. In other words, clubs spent average 2.4 mln EUR for salaries.

Income rate for one club was above 20%, for two clubs under 20%, for other two under 10%. On the other hand, one club suffered loss under 20%, three clubs above 20%. Indicators of “Araz Nakhchivan” wasn’t considered as it withdrew from competition in the beginning of the season.

Notably, “Qarabag” sealed gold medals with “Inter” being runners up in 2014-2015 season of Azerbaijan Premier League; “Gabala” finished the season 3rd. “Neftchi”, “Simurg”, "Khazar Lankaran", "Sumgait" and "Bakı" took following places. Tenth team “Araz-Nakhchivan” withdrew from the tournament.