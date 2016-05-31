UEFA set to decide on changes to the Champions League format

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA will decide in December whether or not to change the Champions League as Europe's top clubs chase a new format and bigger share of the competition's multi-million pound annual income, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

Closed-door meetings of European football leaders in Milan around Saturday's Champions League final, making slow progress shaping the competition for the three seasons from 2018.

Talk of a breakaway Super League was fueled in January by some wealthy members of the European Club Association (ECA) who saw uncertainty over UEFA's leadership during the FIFA presidential election.

Though an American-style closed league is thought unrealistic, one aim is making the current 32-team group stage more attractive to the biggest clubs and global TV viewers.

UEFA's election on September 14, to finally replace its banned president Michel Platini, is a key step for Europe's governing body to focus fully on its asset.

The new president will lead a meeting of the policy-making executive committee on September 15, but Champions League decisions are foreseen for a December session in Nyon, Switzerland.