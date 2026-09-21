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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    UEFA representatives conduct initial inspection of Baku Olympic Stadium

    Football
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 13:19
    UEFA representatives conduct initial inspection of Baku Olympic Stadium

    UEFA representatives have conducted an initial inspection of the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS), Elnur Hamidov, head of Sabah FK's press service, told Report.

    According to Hamidov, all work will be completed by the second-round match of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

    "There has been an initial inspection of the arena. UEFA's requirements for this stage are known. Work is currently underway in this direction. All the work being carried out is aimed at ensuring that the stadium is fully ready by the designated time. UEFA representatives are expected to return to Baku in the coming days for another inspection."

    Sabah will play its second match in the UEFA Champions League league phase at BOS. The Owls will host Czech side Slavia on October 13.

    UEFA Champions League Sabah FK Baku Olympic Stadium
    UEFA nümayəndələri tərəfindən Bakı Olimpiya Stadionuna ilkin baxış olub
    Представители УЕФА провели предварительный осмотр Бакинского Олимпийского стадиона

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