UEFA Nations League: England beats Czechia, Spain thrashes Croatia

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The second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage continued with a further set of matches.

According to Report, a total of 10 matches were played across Leagues A, B, and C.

In League A, England visited Czechia, while Spain hosted Croatia.

UEFA Nations League

Matchday 2

September 29

League A

Group 3

Czechia 0-2 England

Spain 4-1 Croatia

League B

Group 1

Scotland 0-3 Switzerland

Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia

League C

Group 1

Finland 0-0 Belarus

San Marino 0-3 Albania

Group 3

Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan

Group 4

Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia

Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland