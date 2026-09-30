UEFA Nations League: England beats Czechia, Spain thrashes Croatia
Football
- 30 September, 2026
- 08:21
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The second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage continued with a further set of matches.
According to Report, a total of 10 matches were played across Leagues A, B, and C.
In League A, England visited Czechia, while Spain hosted Croatia.
UEFA Nations League
Matchday 2
September 29
League A
Group 3
Czechia 0-2 England
Spain 4-1 Croatia
League B
Group 1
Scotland 0-3 Switzerland
Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia
League C
Group 1
Finland 0-0 Belarus
San Marino 0-3 Albania
Group 3
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan
Group 4
Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia
Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland
UEFA Millətlər Liqasının qrup mərhələsində II turun növbəti oyunları keçirilib
Лига наций УЕФА: Англия обыграла Чехию, Испания разгромила Хорватию
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