Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    UEFA Nations League: England beats Czechia, Spain thrashes Croatia

    Football
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 08:21
    UEFA Nations League: England beats Czechia, Spain thrashes Croatia

    The second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage continued with a further set of matches.

    According to Report, a total of 10 matches were played across Leagues A, B, and C.

    In League A, England visited Czechia, while Spain hosted Croatia.

    UEFA Nations League

    Matchday 2

    September 29

    League A

    Group 3

    Czechia 0-2 England

    Spain 4-1 Croatia

    League B

    Group 1

    Scotland 0-3 Switzerland

    Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia

    League C

    Group 1

    Finland 0-0 Belarus

    San Marino 0-3 Albania

    Group 3

    Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

    Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan

    Group 4

    Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia

    Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqasının qrup mərhələsində II turun növbəti oyunları keçirilib
    Лига наций УЕФА: Англия обыграла Чехию, Испания разгромила Хорватию
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