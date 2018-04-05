UEFA delegate delivers lecture for Azerbaijani coaches over fixed matches

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The information about fixed matches was provided during a seminar entitled “UEFA Pro licence Student exchange” and conducted for the coaches receiving education in the training courses of PRO category in UEFA headquarters in Nyon city of Switzerland.

Report informs referring to AFFA official website, Nikolas Raudenski, responsible representative of UEFA, who controls transparency of matches, has delivered a lecture at the seminar regarding the attempts to manipulate the results of football encounters and the fight against such cases, and provided relevant information to coaches.

Notably, coaches from Azerbaijan, Finland, Serbia and Ukraine attended the seminar, which will end today.