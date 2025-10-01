Champions League: Qarabag secure convincing win over Copenhagen

Aghdam-based Qarabag FK secured a confident 2–0 victory over Danish side FC Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

According to Report, the match took place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

Abdellah Zoubir opened the scoring in the 28th minute, putting the hosts ahead. With just seven minutes remaining in regular time, Emmanuel Addai sealed the win with Qarabag"s second goal.

Following this victory, Qarabag moved up to fourth place in the group standings, surpassing European heavyweights such as Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

