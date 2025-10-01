Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Champions League: Qarabag secure convincing win over Copenhagen

    Football
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 22:48
    Champions League: Qarabag secure convincing win over Copenhagen

    Aghdam-based Qarabag FK secured a confident 2–0 victory over Danish side FC Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

    According to Report, the match took place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

    Abdellah Zoubir opened the scoring in the 28th minute, putting the hosts ahead. With just seven minutes remaining in regular time, Emmanuel Addai sealed the win with Qarabag"s second goal.

    Following this victory, Qarabag moved up to fourth place in the group standings, surpassing European heavyweights such as Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

    The second‑round league phase stage match between Qarabag FK and Denmark's Copenhagen has kicked off at 08:45 pm at the Tofig Bəhramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Report informs.

    The match is being officiated by Dutch FIFA referee Serdar Gozubuyuk.

    Earlier in the competition, Qarabag won their opening group match 3:2 away at Portugal's Benfica, while Copenhagen played out a 2:2 draw at home against Germany's Bayer 04.

