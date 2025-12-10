Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    North Korea fires artillery rockets in presumed military training

    Other countries
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 10:11
    North Korea fires artillery rockets in presumed military training

    North Korea fired around 10 artillery shells from its multiple rocket launcher system earlier this week, in what appeared to be part of its regular wintertime drills, military officials said Wednesday, Report informs via Yonhap News Agency.

    "The military detected around 10 artillery rockets launched toward the northern waters of the Yellow Sea at around 3 p.m. (GMT+9) Tuesday," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, adding a detailed analysis of the launch is under way.

    The rockets were presumed to be launched from the 240mm multiple rocket launcher that puts Seoul and its adjacent areas in target range.

    A military official said the artillery launch appeared to be part of North Korea's regular wintertime exercises that usually start in December.

    "Our military is closely monitoring North Korea's various movements under a firm South Korea-US combined defense posture and maintains capabilities and posture that can overwhelmingly respond to any provocation," the JCS said.

    Last month, Pyongyang fired artillery rockets, shortly before a joint visit by the defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

    It also launched the rocket shells when President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping held summit talks in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering.

    North Korea military training artillery rockets
    Seul KXDR-in təlimlərdə yaylım atəşli reaktiv sistemlərdən 10 mərmi atdığını açıqlayıb
    Yonhap: Сеул заявил, что КНДР на учениях запустила 10 снарядов РСЗО

    Latest News

    10:40
    Photo

    'Culture and Law: Modern Challenges' forum underway in Baku

    Culture
    10:33

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.32 per barrel

    Energy
    10:15

    Azerenerji to spend $4.12M to replace power lines in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Energy
    10:11

    North Korea fires artillery rockets in presumed military training

    Other countries
    10:11

    Price of Brent crude oil rises to $61.99 per barrel

    Energy
    09:55

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:42

    Trump to hold closed-door roundtable discussion on unannounced topic

    Other countries
    09:41

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:30

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Ajax in Baku today

    Football
    All News Feed