Turkey's Galatasaray signs contract with Fatih Terim

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fatih Terim signed contract with Galatasaray. He has been appointed as a head coach of this club for the fourth time.

Report informs, the agreement with 64-year-old coach was signed for 1.5 years. Information about that will be available later on the Public Disclosure Platform.

Terim came to the club and hold training with the team. He will hold a press conference at 16:00 Baku time.

Fatih Terim was head coach at Galatasaray from 1996 - 2000, 2002 - 2004 and 2011 – 2013.

During his term, Galatasaray FC won 6 Turkish Cups, 4 Super Cups, 1 UEFA Cup, 1 Emirates Cup.