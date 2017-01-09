Turkey Football Federation dismisses a referee

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey Football Federation (TFF) has removed Fırat Aydınus from refereeing.

Report informs, TFF will not appoint the 44-year-old referee to any match during remaining period of the season.

This is due to that F.Aydınus failed physical exam in Antalya training camp of referees.

He also failed during the training camp in the beginning of the season, however, after a while TFF announced Aydınus passing the test.

Notably, Fırat Aydınus launched refereeing in 1996. Besides Cüneyt Çakır, he is one of the Turkish UEFA referees managing the European Cup matches. However, in 2014, F.Aydınus was removed from the FIFA international referees list failing YoYo test. The experienced referee managed 11 matches in the Super League this season, and 1 in the First League.