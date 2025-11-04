Top goal scorers of 2025 to date revealed
Football
- 04 November, 2025
- 09:39
The top goal scorers of 2025 to date have been identified.
According to Report, the list was compiled by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).
The French national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé ranks first, having scored a total of 51 goals. His tally includes 32 goals in league matches, 3 in domestic cup competitions, 11 in international club games, and 5 for the national team.
In second place is England international and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, with 50 goals.
Completing the top three is Norwegian forward Erling Haaland, who plays for Manchester City, with 43 goals.
