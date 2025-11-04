Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Top goal scorers of 2025 to date revealed

    Football
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 09:39
    Top goal scorers of 2025 to date revealed

    The top goal scorers of 2025 to date have been identified.

    According to Report, the list was compiled by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

    The French national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé ranks first, having scored a total of 51 goals. His tally includes 32 goals in league matches, 3 in domestic cup competitions, 11 in international club games, and 5 for the national team.

    In second place is England international and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, with 50 goals.

    Completing the top three is Norwegian forward Erling Haaland, who plays for Manchester City, with 43 goals.

    football top scorers International Federation of Football History & Statistics IFFHS Kylian Mbappe Harry Kane Erling Haaland
    2025-ci ildə indiyədək ən çox qol vurmuş futbolçular müəyyənləşib

    Latest News

    10:55

    Islamic states interested in Azerbaijan's experience in preventing consanguineous marriages

    Social security
    10:49

    Turkic Council of Elders monitors work on common alphabet and history

    Foreign policy
    10:40
    Photo

    Baku hosting 18th meeting of OTS Council of Elders

    Foreign policy
    10:31

    Oil prices fall on expectations of supply glut in market

    Energy
    10:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan trade unions strengthen cooperation in Baku

    Infrastructure
    10:22

    Second earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

    Other countries
    09:56

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.43 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    09:39

    Top goal scorers of 2025 to date revealed

    Football
    09:23

    CBA currency exchange rates (04.11.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed