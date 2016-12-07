Today's matches determine teams of Champions League 1/8 finals

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last games of Champions League group stage will be played to determine who will pass to the next round.

8 games in groups E, F, G and H will be played on last day of the group stage.

The winners of group E are already known. French ‘Monaco’ and German ‘Bayer’ are through to next stage securing 1st and 2nd places respectively.

German ‘Borussia’ and Spanish giant ‘Real Madrid’ will also join other teams in last 16.

The second team to qualify for next round from group G will be determined today.

Situation in group H is more interesting. Italian ‘Juventus’ will test Croatian ‘Dynamo Zagreb’.

7 December

Group E

23:45. "Tottenham" (England) - CSKA (Russia)

23:45. "Bayer" (Germany) - "Monaco" (France)

Standings: "Monaco" - 11. "Bayer" - 7. "Tottenham" - 4. CSKA - 1.

Group F

23:45. "Legia" (Poland) - "Sporting" (Portugal)

23:45. "Real Madrid" (Spain) - "Borussia" (Dortmund, Almaniya)

Standings: "Borussia" - 13. "Real Madrid" - 11. "Sporting" - 3. "Legia" - 1.

Group G

23:45. "Porto" (Portugal) - "Lester" (England)

23:45. "Brugge" (Belgium) - "Copenhagen" (Denmark)

Standings: "Lester" - 13. "Porto" - 8. "Copenhagen" - 6. "Brugge" - 0.

Group H

23:45. "Juventus" (İtaly) - "Dynamo" (Zagreb, Croatia)

23:45. "Lion" (France) - "Sevilla" (Spain)

Standings: "Juventus" - 11. "Sevilla" - 10. "Lion" - 7. "Dynamo" - 0