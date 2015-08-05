Today Qarabag will play return match in Champions League

5 August, 2015 12:49

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, "Qarabag" FC will play return match in Champions League third qualifying round with Scottish "Celtic". Report informs the meeting will be held in Baku Tofik Bakhramov Stadium. Champions League, third qualifying round The return match 21:30. "Karabakh" (Azerbaijan) - "Celtic" (Scotland) Main referee: Martin Strombergsson Referees: Daniel Qustavsson, Stefan Hallberq, Johan Hamlin (all Sweden) Referee Observer: Alain Hamer (Luxembourg) UEFA representative: Peter Lundström (Finland) Baku. Tofik Bakhramov Stadium.