Today Qarabag will play return match in Champions League

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, "Qarabag" FC will play return match in Champions League third qualifying round with Scottish "Celtic".
Report informs the meeting will be held in Baku Tofik Bakhramov Stadium.
Champions League, third qualifying round
The return match
21:30. "Karabakh" (Azerbaijan) - "Celtic" (Scotland)
Main referee: Martin Strombergsson
Referees: Daniel Qustavsson, Stefan Hallberq, Johan Hamlin (all Sweden)
Referee Observer: Alain Hamer (Luxembourg)
UEFA representative: Peter Lundström (Finland)
Baku. Tofik Bakhramov Stadium.
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
