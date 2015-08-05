 Top
    Today Qarabag will play return match in Champions League

    The meeting will be held in Baku Tofik Bakhramov Stadium

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, "Qarabag" FC will play return match in Champions League third qualifying round with Scottish "Celtic". 

    Report informs the meeting will be held in Baku Tofik Bakhramov Stadium.

    Champions League, third qualifying round

    The return match

    21:30. "Karabakh" (Azerbaijan) - "Celtic" (Scotland)

    Main referee: Martin Strombergsson

    Referees: Daniel Qustavsson, Stefan Hallberq, Johan Hamlin (all Sweden)

    Referee Observer: Alain Hamer (Luxembourg)

    UEFA representative: Peter Lundström (Finland)

    Baku. Tofik Bakhramov Stadium.

