Tickets for Qarabag vs Chelsea Champions League match to go on sale on October 29

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Qarabag (Azerbaijan) and Chelsea (England) will go on sale on October 29, the club"s press service has announced.

According to Report, sales will begin tomorrow at 03.00 pm (GMT+4) via the iTicket.az website and mobile app only.

Ticket prices are set at 10, 15, 25, 35, 40, 50, and 75 manats for standard seats. VIP sector tickets will cost 200, 250, 300, and 400 manats, while seats in the VVIP zones are priced at 1,000 manats.

The Qarabag vs Chelsea match, part of the UEFA Champions League group stage, will take place on November 5 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45.