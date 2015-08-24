 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Tickets for Garabagh - Young Boys match will be on sale from tomorrow

    Ticket price is from 1 to 15 AZN

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets for Garabagh - Young Boys match, which will be held in the framework of the response playoff games of European Football League, will be on sale from tomorrow. Report informs, this was stated by the manager of the Agdam club Asif Asgarov.

    He noted that the cost of tickets varies between 1-15 AZN and VIP tickets cost 50 AZN.

    Tickets will be sold at the box office of the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi