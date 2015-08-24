​Tickets for Garabagh - Young Boys match will be on sale from tomorrow

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets for Garabagh - Young Boys match, which will be held in the framework of the response playoff games of European Football League, will be on sale from tomorrow. Report informs, this was stated by the manager of the Agdam club Asif Asgarov.

He noted that the cost of tickets varies between 1-15 AZN and VIP tickets cost 50 AZN.

Tickets will be sold at the box office of the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.