Three Manchester United footballers nominated for the Best League of Europe player

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA unveiled list of candidates for the title of the best player of the League of Europe in 2016/2017 season.

Report informs referring to the UEFA official website, three players of the winner of last year - Manchester United nominated for the title of the best player of the League of Europe.

They are midfielders Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In the final, Manchester United defeated Dutch Ajax 2:0.

Notably, name of the best player will be announced on August 25 at the time of the group drawing of the Euroleague.