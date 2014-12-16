Thierry Henry announces his retirement from football

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has announced his retirement from football after a trophy-laden 20-year career. Report informs, T.Henry is joining Sky Sports after being a World Cup pundit for the BBC.

"I would like to thank all the fans, team-mates and individuals involved with AS Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona, the New York Red Bulls and, of course, the French national team that have made my time in the game so special," said T. Henry in a statement.

"I have had some amazing, good memories and a wonderful experience. I hope you have enjoyed watching as much as I have enjoyed taking part. See you on the other side", 37-years old footballer says.

The Frenchman, who also played for Monaco, Juventus, and Barcelona, scored 175 Premier League goals and is fourth on the list of all-time scorers.

Henry won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with the Gunners, where he played between 1999 and 2007.