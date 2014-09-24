The question of naturalization of Reynaldo clarified

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Recently, a lot of rumors about the naturalization of Brazilian football player of "Karabakh" Reynaldo. Report informs, AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov has brought clarity to this question:

"We checked the Reynaldo’s pedigree and found no kinship with Azerbaijan. He plays in Azerbaijan for more than two years. In order to appeal to FIFA over naturalization of Reynaldo we have to have a reason. So that, all the rumors that he will play for the national team of Azerbaijan in away matches against Italy and Croatia does not correspond to reality. The same goes for Richard Almeida. It makes no sense to apply to FIFA," summed up Elkhan Mammadov.