Khazar-Lankaran stadium is under water

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The match of VIII round of Premier League of Azerbaijan between Khazar-Lankaran and AZAL may be postponed.

Report was informed by the Lankaran club, the rain which poured for 4 days brought the city stadium in a state of disrepair.

Some parts of the city were flooded by mudflow, the Lankaran river near the stadium may withdraw from the banks. Tomorrow, representatives of AFFA will visit Lankaran to get acquainted with the general state of the stadium. After their detention they will decide whether they hold match or not.

The match is scheduled for October 18 at 18:00 local time.