Incident took place among players in “Kapaz” vs “Gabala” game - VIDEO

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ A scuffle happened in 20th round match of Azerbaijan Premier League between “Kapaz” and “Gabala”. Report informs, after the referee counted the goal of Shahriyar Rahimov at 36th minute of the game, players of both teams started to argue.

But soon they cooled down and “Gabala” started the game from center spot. But at 38th minute of the match the referee Aliyar Aliyev sent off two players as Nijat Gurbanov slapped “Gabala” player Nika Kverkveskiri after the latter’s harsh tackle against him.

After leaving the pitch, Gurbanov sat down on steps and burst into tears. Kverkveskiri was pulled out of the pitch with effort.

Notably, current score of the game is 1:1.