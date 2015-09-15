Doctor insulted Turkish coach Fatih Terim charged

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The doctor, who had insulted Turkish national team coach Fatih Terim, was punished.

Report informs, the insults towards head coach expressed in a social network costed cardiosurgeon Yuksel Beshir 700 USD.

At the last court trial the head coach was presented by his attorney Reza Epozdemir. Although the doctor did not participate in the trial, he gave written testimony. He admitted that he "was a bit rude " and apologized.

The incident occurred in 2013, when Fatih Terim worked at Galatasaray.