The best in Champions League group stage revealed- LIST

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The best in Champions League group stage ON Football has been announced.Report informs referring to Sports.ru, Spain's Real Madrid club has been awarded as the best team.

The name of the best player won Ukraine's striker Luis Adriano in Shakhtar (miner) of Donetsk .Brazilian football player 9 times differed in the group stage by scoring five goals in BATE (Belarus).Thus, Adriano repeated the record of Argentine football player Lionel Messi who plays in Spain's Barcelona.

Thus, the bests in the Champions League group stage

Best player: Luiz Adriano - "Shakhtar" (Ukraine)

New talent: Embolo Breel - "Basel" (Switzerland)

Veteran stars: Francesco Totti - "Rome" (Italy)

Best team: "Real Madrid" (Spain)

Best game: "Manchester City" (England) - "Bavaria" (Germany) 3: 2v

Return: "Arsenal" (England) - "Anderlecht" (Belgium) 3: 3. At this meeting, though "artillery" scored 3 goals, the Belgian representative was able to bring balance in the last 30 minutes.