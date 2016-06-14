'Sumgayit' signs formal agreement with Vagif Javadov

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Sumgayit" footballer has signed a contract with Vagif Javadov.

Report informs, president of the club, Kamran Guliyev said.

According to him head coach Samir Abbasov, has been interested in seeing 27-year-old midfielder in his club and one-year contract was signed.

K. Guliyev said a number of transfers will be made in future.

Notably, in 2105/2016 season, V.Javadov has been transferred to "Sumgayit" in winter transfer window.

In his career, he wore forms of "Karabakh", "Twente" (Netherlands), "Baku", "Volga" (Russia), "Inter", "Gaziantepspor", "Team Record" (both Turkey), and finally "Gabala" FC.