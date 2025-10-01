Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Starting lineups confirmed for Qarabag vs Copenhagen UCL clash

    Football
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 20:05
    Starting lineups confirmed for Qarabag vs Copenhagen UCL clash

    The starting lineups have been announced for the UEFA Champions League Round 2 clash between Azerbaijani club Qarabag FK and Danish side Copenhagen.

    Qarabag: Mateusz Kochalski, Matheus Silva, Abdullah Zubir, Bahlul Mustafazada, Leandro Andrade, Camilo Duran, Kadi Borges, Oleksii Kashchuk; Pedro Bicalhо, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Kevin Medina.

    Copenhagen: Dominik Kotarski, Gabriel Pereira, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jordan Larsson, Lukas Lerager; Rodrigo Huescas, Marcos Lopes; Roberto, Thomas Delaney.

    The match will kick off today at 08:45 pm Baku time (GMT+4) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

    Qarabag FK Copenhagen starting lineups
    Çempionlar Liqası: "Qarabağ" və "Kopenhagen" komandalarının heyətləri açıqlanıb
    Лига Чемпионов: Объявлены командные составы "Карабаха" и "Копенгагена"

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed