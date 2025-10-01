Starting lineups confirmed for Qarabag vs Copenhagen UCL clash
Football
01 October, 2025
- 20:05
The starting lineups have been announced for the UEFA Champions League Round 2 clash between Azerbaijani club Qarabag FK and Danish side Copenhagen.
Qarabag: Mateusz Kochalski, Matheus Silva, Abdullah Zubir, Bahlul Mustafazada, Leandro Andrade, Camilo Duran, Kadi Borges, Oleksii Kashchuk; Pedro Bicalhо, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Kevin Medina.
Copenhagen: Dominik Kotarski, Gabriel Pereira, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jordan Larsson, Lukas Lerager; Rodrigo Huescas, Marcos Lopes; Roberto, Thomas Delaney.
The match will kick off today at 08:45 pm Baku time (GMT+4) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.
