Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Start time of the first "play-off" match between "Gabala" and Slovenian "Maribor," at European football league has been determined.

Report was informed in the club the meeting to be held at 21: 00 will begin on August 18.

The meeting will be organized in "Bakcell Arena".

Notably, response meeting game will be held at "Lyudski VRT" Stadium in Maribor on August 25.