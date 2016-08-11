Stadium to host Gabala - Maribor match named

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gabala FC has identified the stadium to host first match of Europa League with Slovenian Maribor on August 18.

Report was told by the club's manager Sabuhi Safiyarli, Dalga Arena in Mardakan settlement, Baku offered to the UEFA as a venue to host the home match.

Gabala FC representative said in the letter, reason for change of the stadium mentioned renovation works of Bakcell Arena grass cover. Start time hasn't been changed - 21:00 pm. Currently, Gabala FC awaiting a response from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Notably, return match will be held on August 25.