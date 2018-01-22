Stadium to host Azerbaijan-Kosovo match named

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Disclosed the stadium, where the friendly match between Azerbaijani and Kosovo national football teams will be held.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani national team, the match will be held at the "Mardan" stadium in Antalya on February 2.The match begins at 19:00 Baku time.

Notably, on January 30, the Azerbaijani national team will face Moldova at the Mardan Stadium.

The meeting starts at 20:00 Baku time.