    Spanish famous sports publication apologizes to Azerbaijani people

    Article added information on belonging of Qarabag to Azerbaijan© Report

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Spain's famous sports publication Mundo Deportivo eliminates the mistake it has made about the Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC.

    Report informs, Mundo Deportivo's website mistakenly presented FC Qarabag as an Armenian club, in the article about Atletico Madrid player Yannick Carrasco.

    As a result of the interference of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Spain, editorial staff of the publishing house apologized for mistake and the mentioned part was removed. 

    The article was added information that Qarabag football club belongs to Azerbaijan. 

