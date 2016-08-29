Spanish club signs contract with its imprisoned former footballer

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spain's Real Aviles FC has signed a contract with its imprisoned former footballer Alex Arias.

Report informs citing Marca, 27-year-old player was presented today.

The ceremony took place at the team's stadium. According to the contract, the player will join the team only during trainings and matches.

Notably, Arias was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment in January 2015. He was found guilty in a car accident resulting in death of 2 people in 2011.