Sevilla head coach diagnosed with cancer

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo is suffering from prostate cancer.

Report informs citing Marca, a press conference would be held on Wednesday to give more details.

The Argentine coach will undergo an operation with a date yet to be decided.

On November 21, Sevilla ended Champions League home match with Liverpool in a draw 3:3.

Notably, after 5 rounds in the Champions League, Sevilla takes the 2nd place with 8 points. In the last round, Sevilla will play away match with Maribor.