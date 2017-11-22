 Top
    Sevilla head coach diagnosed with cancer

    Players celebrated goals with coach

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo is suffering from prostate cancer.

    Report informs citing Marca, a press conference would be held on Wednesday to give more details.

    The Argentine coach will undergo an operation with a date yet to be decided.

    On November 21, Sevilla ended Champions League home match with Liverpool in a draw 3:3.

    Notably, after 5 rounds in the Champions League, Sevilla takes the 2nd place with 8 points. In the last round, Sevilla will play away match with Maribor. 

