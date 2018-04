Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The schedule World Cup 2018 in football was confirmed in Zurich, Switzerland. Report informs that the Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said it.

However, he did not announce the schedule. According to Mutko, it will be declared at the draw ceremony of the qualifying round to take place on July 25.

The World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018 in eleven cities and at twelve stadiums of Russia.