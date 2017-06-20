Samtredia manager: We will try to take advantage of weak spots of Qarabag FC

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We will play against the powerful among potential rivals. All of them are high-level teams. But I think that Salzburg is an undesirable opponent. Qarabag FC has great experience. It will be difficult game".

Report informs, Samtredia manager Giorgi Tsetsadze told in an interview with worldsport.ge, commenting on draw of the Champions League 2nd qualifier.

The Georgian expert said the team will try to take advantage of weak spots of Qarabag FC.

Notably, first leg between Qarabag and Samtredia will be held in Baku on July 11-12, second in Georgia after a week.