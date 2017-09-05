Sadig Sadigov: Neftchi will come to life in several months

© Report.az

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ “The reason why I went to the match of the Azerbaijani national team with San Marino was that I wanted to be by the side of Rovnag Abdullayev, President of AFFA and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), and support the national team. Attending the match does not have anything to do with my return to football.”

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Sadig Sadigov told Report commenting on the rumors about his return to the football sector. 52-year-old Sadigov noted that the news claiming that he would once again become the President of Neftchi F.C. was groundless. He said that he watched the match held at the Bakcell Arena on September 4 to get rid of stress: “Both football, and judo are precious to us. I came to get rid of stress after the World Judo Championship in Hungary and support our national team. It was indeed a great victory.”

Sadig Sadigov, who held the position of the Neftchi PFC President in 2009-2015, described the current situation of the capital representative as a temporary difficulty. In his opinion, after the appointment of a new head coach, the club will perform successfully: “Some processes and changes have been carried out at Neftchi. Perhaps, a new head coach will be designated soon. They all together will take Neftchi out of this situation. As I understand, there will be no problem at Neftchi. It is a temporary hardship; it goes on.”

The former President considers that Neftchi will come to life in several months. According to him, a new head coach will try to qualify the club at least to the third place: “Neftchi will come to its senses in several months. There is a healthy team there; there are young football players. They showed a good game at the last stage. After a new head coach is appointed, Neftchi will demonstrate completely different football, and we will witness success.

Notably, under management of Sadig Sadigov, Neftchi became the Azerbaijani champion three times and obtained the country’s cup twice. In 2012, for the first time in the history of the Azerbaijani football, Neftchi qualified for group stage of the Europa League.