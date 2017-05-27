Ronaldo pays EUR 6 mln compensation for the tax evasion

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The highest-paid football player Cristiano Ronaldo voluntarily paid EUR 6 million after accusations of tax evasion.

Report informs referring to Marca.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance and the Spanish Tax Service accused the Real Madrid striker of evading taxes in 2014 for EUR 15 million.

The publication notes that Ronaldo voluntarily paid the money to avoid criminal prosecution and the opening of the case, which could lead to a fine or imprisonment of up to 5 years.