Ronaldinho resumes his career

Former Brazilian national and Barcelona player Ronaldinho is about to resume his football career.

Report informs referring to ESPN, 36-year-old striker signed contract with Brazilian club 'Curitiba'.

The club offered him 88,000 EUR per month, luxury mansion and bodyguard. The player left his last club 'Fluminense' in September 2015. Sportive director of 'Curitiba', who positioned 15th in last season of Brazilian league, former Brazilian national defender, Juliano Belletti was Ronaldinho’s teammate in Barcelona.

Notably, Ronaldinho visited Baku on October 20, 2016, with invitation of “Gabala” football club. At the press conference he announced that he will open Ronaldinho Football Academy in Azerbaijani capital.