Robert Prosinecki was offered to Turkish club

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish club “Bursaspor’ might sign the head coach of Azerbaijan national team Robert Prosinecki to replace Hamza Hamzaoglu, who was preparing to resign.

Report informs referring to the bursa.com, Turkish specialist told he wanted to leave the club after 1:3 defeat against “Genclerbirligi” in 16th round match of Turkish league on December 26. The sources close to the club told the Croatian specialist is number 1 candidate to replace him. But club’s board rejected resignation and H.Hamzaoglu keeps on his duty.

Notably, Robert Prosinecki worked in Turkey earlier. He was manager of “Kayserispor” in 2012/13 season. Azerbaijan national player Deniz Yilmaz also plays for “Bursaspor”.