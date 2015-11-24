Robert Prosinecki underwent urological surgery

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Robert Prosinecki, head coach of Azerbaijani national football team underwent a surgery.

Report was told by Mikayil Narimanoghlu, Chief of AFFA Information and Public Relations Department, Croatian specialist underwent urological surgery.

Medical intervention carried out in 'Modern Hospital' in Baku under own request of R.Prosinecki. As operation recently completed, the head coach is in intensive care unit, AFFA official says.

Robert Prosinecki had health problems for a while.