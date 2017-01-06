Rivals of Baku club 'Inter' at Antalya training camp identified

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Rivals of Baku club Inter at Antalya training camp have been identified.

Report informs citing the club's press service, the team will have 3 test matches.

The first match will be held on January 18 against Romanian FC Botoşani. The club ranked 8th after 21 rounds with 25 points. Next day's rival will be Tajik champion Istiqlol. On January 21, Inter will play against Orenburg team of the Russian Premier League.

Notably, website of Romanian Politehnica Iași FC posts that the club will have a test match with Inter on January 23. However, Inter announced that no game scheduled with this team.