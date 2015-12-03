​Rivals of Azerbaijani national teams in the European Championship qualifying round announced

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ A draw to the qualifying round of the European championship 2017 among players aged 17-19 has been held.

Report informs, according to the results of the draw, the U-19 team will compete in Group 5.

The national team trained by Nazim Suleymanov will compete with the teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria and Lithuania. Matched are to be held on October 4, 6 and 9, 2016 in Lithuania.

The U-17 team lead by Tabriz Hasanov will compete in Group 6 with the teams of England, Austria and Romania.

The group matches are to be held on October 25, 27 and 30, 2016 in Romania.