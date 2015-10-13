Representative of Brazilian FC arrives in Baku

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The representative of Fluminense FC, Brazil Mr. Marcelo Teixeira has arrived to Baku at the invitation of Neftchi FC.

Report informs, Teixeira approached the membership cards poll of the capital representative at 28 Mall Shopping Center.

In his interview with the club's official website, he shared his impressions of the city "Baku is very beautiful and magnificent city. The combination of historical and architectural monuments of the city, the new buildings impress a visitor. What I saw here was a pleasant surprise for me."

Mr. Texeira also informed that he had met Ailton, one of the Neftchi players when he was 17, and had worked with him for a long time.