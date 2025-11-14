Referees to officiate Azerbaijan–France World Cup qualifier announced
Football
- 14 November, 2025
- 15:07
The referee team for the Azerbaijan national team's 2026 World Cup qualifying match against France in Baku has been announced, Report said.
The game, which will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, will be officiated by a team of referees from Latvia and the Netherlands.
Latvian referee Andris Treimanis will officiate the match, assisted by Haralds Gudermanis and Aleksey Spasennikovs. Vitalis Spasyoņņikovs has been appointed as the fourth official.
Kley Ruperti will serve as the VAR, while Kristaps Ratnieks will operate as the AVAR.
The Azerbaijan–France match is scheduled for November 16 at 09:00 pm (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.
Latest News
15:43
Explosion at Azersilah plant in Shirvan kills oneIncident
15:41
Azerbaijan's population grows by 28,758 since start of 2025Domestic policy
15:31
Nearly 238,000 unemployed registered in Azerbaijan as of November 1Social security
15:31
Over 36,000 marriages registered in Azerbaijan in nine monthsIncident
15:17
Mother and two children die after suspected food poisoning in IstanbulOther countries
15:10
Photo
Azerbaijan's Central Bank participates in IMF-backed event in ZurichFinance
15:07
Referees to officiate Azerbaijan–France World Cup qualifier announcedFootball
15:01
Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales rise 7.8% in Jan–Oct 2024Energy
14:52