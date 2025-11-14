Referees to officiate Azerbaijan–France World Cup qualifier announced

The referee team for the Azerbaijan national team's 2026 World Cup qualifying match against France in Baku has been announced, Report said.

The game, which will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, will be officiated by a team of referees from Latvia and the Netherlands.

Latvian referee Andris Treimanis will officiate the match, assisted by Haralds Gudermanis and Aleksey Spasennikovs. Vitalis Spasyoņņikovs has been appointed as the fourth official.

Kley Ruperti will serve as the VAR, while Kristaps Ratnieks will operate as the AVAR.

The Azerbaijan–France match is scheduled for November 16 at 09:00 pm (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.