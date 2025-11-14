Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Referees to officiate Azerbaijan–France World Cup qualifier announced

    Football
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 15:07
    Referees to officiate Azerbaijan–France World Cup qualifier announced

    The referee team for the Azerbaijan national team's 2026 World Cup qualifying match against France in Baku has been announced, Report said.

    The game, which will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, will be officiated by a team of referees from Latvia and the Netherlands.

    Latvian referee Andris Treimanis will officiate the match, assisted by Haralds Gudermanis and Aleksey Spasennikovs. Vitalis Spasyoņņikovs has been appointed as the fourth official.

    Kley Ruperti will serve as the VAR, while Kristaps Ratnieks will operate as the AVAR.

    The Azerbaijan–France match is scheduled for November 16 at 09:00 pm (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

    2026 World Cup Azerbaijan national team football Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium
    DÇ-2026: Azərbaycan - Fransa oyununun hakimləri müəyyənləşib
    ЧМ-2026: Матч Азербайджан-Франция обслужит судейская бригада из Латвии

    Latest News

    15:43

    Explosion at Azersilah plant in Shirvan kills one

    Incident
    15:41

    Azerbaijan's population grows by 28,758 since start of 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:31

    Nearly 238,000 unemployed registered in Azerbaijan as of November 1

    Social security
    15:31

    Over 36,000 marriages registered in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Incident
    15:17

    Mother and two children die after suspected food poisoning in Istanbul

    Other countries
    15:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank participates in IMF-backed event in Zurich

    Finance
    15:07

    Referees to officiate Azerbaijan–France World Cup qualifier announced

    Football
    15:01

    Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales rise 7.8% in Jan–Oct 2024

    Energy
    14:52

    Ziyafat Asgarov: Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen humanitarian cooperation within CIS

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed