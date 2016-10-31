 Top
    Referees to manage Qarabag's match in Europa League identified

    Scottish referees will handle match

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments to the match of Group J of the Europa League 4th round between Greece FC PAOK and Azerbaijani FC Qarabag have been announced.

    Report informs, Scottish referees will handle the match, to be held in Thessaloniki.

    John Beaton will referee the match.

    The game will start on November 3 at 22:05 local time (on November 4 at 00:05 Baku time).

    Europa League, group matches, 4th round

    Group J

    00:05. PAOK (Greece) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

    Referee: John Beaton (SCO)

    Assistant referees: Douglas Potter, Alastair Mather (SCO)

    Additional assistant referees: Steven McLean, Donald Robertson (SCO)

    4th official: Sean Carr (SCO)

    Referee observer: Darko Čeferin (SVN)

    UEFA delegate: Ghenadie Scurtul (MDA)

    Thessaloniki. Toumba stadium 

