    Named referees for Qarabag-Roma match in Baku

    Israeli brigade is in charge of game

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments to the 2nd round match of Group C between Qarabag and Roma in Champions League were announced.

    Report informs, Israeli referee brigade is in charge of game that will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).

    Champions League, II round

    Group C

    September 27

    20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Roma (Italy)

    Referee: Artur Dias

    Line-ups: Rui Tavares, Paulo Soares

    Additional assistant referees: Tiago Martins, Joao Pinheiro

    Fourth official: Bruno Rodriguez (all in Portugal)

    Referee-inspector: Haim Yaacov (Israel)

    UEFA representative: Oleg Kharlamov (Estonia)

    Baku Olympic Stadium.

