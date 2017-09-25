Named referees for Qarabag-Roma match in Baku

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments to the 2nd round match of Group C between Qarabag and Roma in Champions League were announced.

Report informs, Israeli referee brigade is in charge of game that will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).

Champions League, II round

Group C

September 27

20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Roma (Italy)

Referee: Artur Dias

Line-ups: Rui Tavares, Paulo Soares

Additional assistant referees: Tiago Martins, Joao Pinheiro

Fourth official: Bruno Rodriguez (all in Portugal)

Referee-inspector: Haim Yaacov (Israel)

UEFA representative: Oleg Kharlamov (Estonia)

Baku Olympic Stadium.