Named referees for Qarabag-Roma match in Baku

Appointments to the 2nd round match of Group C between Qarabag and Roma in Champions League were announced.
Israeli referee brigade is in charge of game that will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).
Champions League, II round
Group C
September 27
20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Roma (Italy)
Referee: Artur Dias
Line-ups: Rui Tavares, Paulo Soares
Additional assistant referees: Tiago Martins, Joao Pinheiro
Fourth official: Bruno Rodriguez (all in Portugal)
Referee-inspector: Haim Yaacov (Israel)
UEFA representative: Oleg Kharlamov (Estonia)
Baku Olympic Stadium.
