Baku. March 25. REPORT.AZ/ The referees of the EURO 2016 qualifying group match between Azerbaijan and Malta to be held on March 28, were announced. Report informs, the match will be controlled by Turkish referees led by Halis Ozkahya.

Polish Paul Cikanovski, UEFA representative, Italian Kosimo Bolonyino will serve as the referee-observer.

The match to be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium will start at 21:00 p.m.