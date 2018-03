Referees of 10th round matches at Azerbaijan Premier League named

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Referees of 10th round of Azerbaijan Premier League was announced.

Report informs referring to official web site of Proffesional Footbal League (PFL), FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev will blow whistle at “Neftchi” vs “Gabala” game.

Ingilab Mammadov will ref the game between “Zira’ and “Kapaz”. All matches of the round will be broadcasted in CBS Sport channel.

29 October (Saturday)

15:00. "Gabala" - "Neftchi"

Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Rza Mammadov, Rahil Ramazanov

Assistant referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Rauf Jabbarov

AFFA representative: Mubariz Huseynov

Inspector: Vusal Aliyev

Gabala city stadium





17:00. AZAL - "Karabakh"

Refrees: Orkhan Mammadov, Knyaz Amiraslanov, Azer Asgarov, Akif Amiali

Assitant referees: Ramil Diniyev, Omar Pashayev

AFFA representative: Eldar Gasımov

Inspector: Malik Hasanov

Baku. "AZAL Arena"





30 October (Sunday)

14:00. "Zira" - "Kapaz"

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Nahid Aliyev, Vusal Ganbarov, Javanshir Yusifov

Assistant referees: Aliyar Agayev, Orkhan Mammadov

AFFA representative: Abas Huseynov

Inspector: Asim Khudiyev

Zira Sport Complex Stadium

16:00. "Inter" - "Sumgayit"

Referees: Omar Pashayev, Namig Huseynov, Vugar Bayramov, Yashar Abbasov

Assistant referee: Rahim Hasanov, Ramil Diniyev

AFFA representative: Ramiz Abdullayev

Inspector: Karim Agayev

Baku. "Inter Arena"