Referees for finals of Champions League and Europa League identified

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Referees for final matches of Champions League and Europa League have been announced.

Report informs decisive Champions League match between British " Liverpool "and Spanish " Seville " on May 18 will be managed by Swede Jonas Eriksson.

The meeting will be held at St.Jakob Stadium in Basel, Switzerland.

Champions League final match will be played between female soccer players on May 26 at Sitta El Tricolor stadium in Reccio Emilia, Italy. The match between German "Wolfsburg" and French "Lion" will be managed by Hungarian referee Katalin Kulcar.

Finally, Champions League final game will be managed by British judges on May 28 in Milan, at San Siro stadium Mark Clattenburg will be referee for the match between Spain's "Real Madrid" and "Atletico".

Women's final match of the Champions League will start at 20: 00 Baku time, another 2 matches at 22: 45.