Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The referees of the match between Azerbaijan and Norway to be held on November 16 were determined. The meeting will be taken place in the framework of the qualifying rounds of Euro-2016. Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA, the team of Ukraine referees will manage the game.

Alexander Voytyuk and Semyon Shlonchak will assist to the head referee Eugene Aranovski as the sideline referees and Sergei Becker as the fourth referee. Sergey Boyko and Anatoly Abdula are the other assistant referees. In addition, Zoran Petrovich (Serbia) as the referee-observer and Mehmet Suhail Onen (Turkey) as the UEFA representative will arrive in Baku.

The match between Azerbaijan and Norway will be held in "Bakcell Arena" at 21:00 p.m.